- (PLX AI) - Sydbank shares fell more than 3% in early trading after second-quarter net interest income missed average expectations by 2%.
- • Net commissions and trading income were in line with consensus
- • Consensus is likely to come down slightly due to weaker than expected net interest income, traders said
- • However, the soft top line should be more than offset by the hike in negative interest rates charged to corporate deposits, SEB said
- • Sydbank announced it would adjust the interest rate of corporate clients' deposit accounts from minus 0.75% to minus 0.95%
- • NOTE: Sydbank had already lifted its full-year outlook before the report
