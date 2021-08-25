Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.08.2021 | 11:04
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allbound Announces European Instance of PRM

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound, a world-leader in partner relationship management technology, has announced the debut of its innovative European-based PRM hosting capabilities based on changes in data privacy related to Schrems II & Privacy Shield. The Germany-based data center was opened to further establish Allbound's dedication to data security for its European customers.

Allbound is a simple, powerful SaaS tool that helps companies build successful partner programs. Designed to feel like the user-friendly apps you use every day, Allbound's next generation Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology solves for partner enablement, communications and pipeline management. Allbound allows businesses of all sizes and budgets to build stronger partnerships with incredible results. To learn more, please visit us at www.allbound.com.

Allbound is one of the few major global PRM companies to give its customers the option of a US or European-based data center. These highly secure data hubs ensure customer data compliance in accordance with global data privacy laws.

The installation of Allbound's EU-based PRM hosting capabilities allows customers' IT teams the option to keep their data in Europe. This integration will establish further compliance and increased privacy protection.

Allbound's hosting capabilities are backed up by the company's full infrastructure of international customer success, integration, and implementation teams. Allbound looks forward to its European instance of PRM to allow even further secure data growth for its global customers in the channel.

About Allbound, Inc.

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799957/Allbound_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.