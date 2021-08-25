Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.08.2021
BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2021

PR Newswire

London, August 25

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2021

Attached is a link to the July 2021 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601651/BHG___Newsletter___July_2021___ADV013123.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315

