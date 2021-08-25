- (PLX AI) - Instalco Q2 EPS SEK 2.9.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|46,300
|46,640
|11:23
|46,340
|46,560
|11:23
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:10
|Instalco Q2 Revenue SEK 2,311 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,115 Million
|(PLX AI) - Instalco Q2 EPS SEK 2.9.
► Artikel lesen
|11:06
|INSTALCO: Interim report January - June 2021
|Di
|Instalco acquires energy consulting company
|Do
|Invitation to phone conference with webcast in conjunction with the release of the Instalco Q2 2021 report
|05.07.
|Instalco acquires Forsséns Elektriska
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INSTALCO AB
|46,760
|+0,47 %