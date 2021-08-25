COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Pbb € 500mn HyPfe 2026
London, August 25
Post-stabilisation notice
25 August 2021
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
€ 500mn Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2026
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5K73
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.01% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2026
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
Erste Group Bank
Helaba
UBS
