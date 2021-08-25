Fractal Named a Leader in Customer Analytics by an Independent Research Firm

Fractal maintains industry leadership for the third time, being the only provider in the evaluation with a multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and one of the only two providers with an AI Ethics committee and framework

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has been named a Leader among Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs) in the recent Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report, published by the independent market research company, Forrester Research.

"We aspire to help our clients create a billion-dollar value by powering every human decision in the enterprise with AI, engineering and design," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Fractal. "This report validates our leadership in turning insight into action and recognizes Fractal as a "Responsible AI" company with its AI ethics committee and framework."

"Fractal Analytics drives impact with multidimensional customer analytics solutions." - The Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021. "In terms of capabilities, Fractal has long been a customer analytics juggernaut. Its Customer Genomics product provides next-best-experience personalization capabilities to clients, and its ability to apply emerging techniques such as reinforcement learning is unparalleled. The company also excels at turning insights into action, using its design practice to embed insights seamlessly into user workflows. It is one of only two providers in this evaluation with an AI ethics committee and framework." The report concludes by saying, "Enterprises facing big, hairy challenges such as "How do I acquire and retain customers in the wake of a global pandemic?" should consider Fractal." Download the full report.

Forrester Research assessed each organization in the report on thirty different criteria for three categories, including Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Within the three categories, Fractal has received the highest possible score in 16 out of 30 criteria. This included the criteria of AI Ethics, Insights to action, Services Vision, Execution Roadmap, Planned Enhancements, Partner Ecosystem & Employee Experience.

This report is among the recent analyst recognition of Fractal's AI and Analytics capabilities. Fractal was also named:

(1) A Leader in The Forrester New Wave: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q2 2020.

(2) A Leader in The Forrester Wave: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020 and,

(3) Honorable Vendor in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data & Analytics Service Providers 2021

Download the full The Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report here.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management.

Fractal has more than 2,800 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave 2020 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.