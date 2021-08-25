The Indian natural resources company is looking to scale up lithium titanium oxide (LTO) anode and lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) cathode material production for electric vehicle batteries as demand rises. It produces these materials using the economical method developed by the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI). The company is also keen on forward integration up to battery assembly.From pv magazine India Allox Minerals, a Hyderabad-based natural resource company, has started producing electrode materials for lithium-ion batteries under a government-owned, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...