Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.08.2021 | 11:40
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xi inspects major forest farm in north China's Hebei

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday inspected a major forest farm in Chengde City of north China'sHebei Province, hearing reports on ecological conservation and forestry management, and checking the growth of forest woods.

At the Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm, Xi observed the natural landscape, listened to the introduction about Hebei's overall plan to protect mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grassland and sand system, and to manage the forest farm. He also visited local rangers during the inspection.

Later, Xi went to the Shanghai Memorial Forest, the farm's first man-made forest, to see the growth of trees, learn about how the forest farm has managed to promote the Saihanba Spirit and high-quality development.

Established in 1962, the Saihanba Forest Farm is the world's largest man-made forest, a 750-square kilometer barrier situated 300 kilometers north of Beijing, saving the Chinese capital from desertification.

The Saihanba Spirit is defined as a combination of dedication and entrepreneurship, a scientific and realistic approach, and green development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r32nCVWt5Ak

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.