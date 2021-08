Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release no. 28/2021

August 25, 2021



Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Flemming Pedersen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

CFO of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants from 2017 program

c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1,944,450 150,000



d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

e) Date of transaction

August 25, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.30 a.m. CET on August 28, 2021.



