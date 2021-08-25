illumigyn Signs a Memorandum of Understanding to Deploy 2,500 Gynescope Systems in the Gulf Cooperation Council by 2025

On the anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords, illumigyn and the Dubai based company, DHI 2048, are taking Israeli-UAE collaboration one step forward by deploying 2,500 Gynescope Systems across the Gulf Cooperation Council to boost the availability of imaging and examination to improve women's healthcare

illumigyn is focused on powering women's health and making it accessible and affordable for every woman worldwide. illumigyn's vision is to disrupt the medical field of gynecology with a complete platform solution featuring the Gynescope System, a revolutionary "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service.

Illumigyn's cloud-based platform is designed to provide an end-to-end gynecological imaging service, including services such as image documentation, archiving and sharing as a baseline for future monitoring, online and offline remote expert diagnosis and annotation, and connectivity to future development of an AI Clinical Decision Support Software. The Gynescope System is designed to enable women's software as a service to improve accessibility and affordability of women's health services worldwide.

"At the dawn of a new era of collaboration, we have been on the lookout for cutting-edge Israeli innovation that will improve the quality of life in the UAE," said Dr. Avi Ludomirski, CEO and Chairman of the Board of illumigyn. "illumigyn has the combination of breakthrough solutions, cervix image bank and AI future developments that can revolutionize women's healthcare, and we are confident that together we can make Dubai the healthcare hub that will serve the entire area."

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Shakhbout al Nahyan, chairman of Federal Group and Smart Vision for Information Technology signed a cooperation agreement with Digital Health Innovation 2048 (DHI 2048) to streamline the adoption of best-in-class digital health products and innovative solutions from Israel.

"It gives me great pride to speak about this momentous collaboration between his highness and DHI2048. I believe the digital space they are operating in today is going to help and hopefully revolutionize the way that we practice medicine in the region," said Dr Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). "It's now just over a year when the Abraham Accord was signed. That momentous occasion changed the dynamics in the region. The ties between the UAE and Israel will grow stronger and stronger and this collaboration agreement that is being signed today is a testament to that."

The launch is part of the latest cooperation to strengthen the ties between the UAE and Israel, following the Abraham Accords signed last year on August 13, 2020. The official launch of DHI 2048, which was supported by the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) was attended by ambassadors from the UAE and Israel, as well as officials from health ministries and various authorities. To mark the partnership, illumigyn also hosted a kickoff summit in Dubai attended by approximately 20 leading gynecologists from the UAE, to introduce their regional strategy.

As part of this collaboration, illumigyn plans to go beyond selling systems, with the goal of building an ecosystem for the people and medical community in the region. The company plans to deploy a four-pillared strategy:

Deployment of the Gynescope Systems Enabling education to promote skillsets across the region Bolstering local assembly Strengthening infrastructure

The Gynescope System, has two essential components: hardware - a proprietary Image Acquisition System (IAS) developed in-house, biocompatible Gynescope single use vaginal speculum with an integrated working channel, and console); and software - cloud platform via the Gynescope App. The Gynescope System is designed to enable women's software as a service to improve accessibility and affordability of women's health services worldwide.

About illumigyn

illumigyn, founded by Ran Poliakine and Lior Greenstein, is an Israeli corporation focused on powering women's health and making it accessible and affordable for every woman worldwide. illumigyn's vision is to disrupt the medical field of gynecology with a complete platform solution featuring the Gynescope System, a revolutionary and FDA cleared "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service. With our technological know-how and expertise, our vision is to then create an ecosystem that powers all facets of women's health. For more information, please visit https://www.illumigyn.com/.

About DHI2048

DHI 2048, a UAE-based organization established to drive digital health innovations and solutions from Israel. DHI 2048's goal is to mobilize stakeholders in the healthcare industry of the MENA region to embrace healthcare innovations for the benefit of all. The company is streamlined for adoption, the best-in-class digital healthcare products and solutions that bring immense value to the healthcare sector. DHI 2048's headquarters in the UAE, and shall spread collaboration efforts to the GCC and the entire MENA region. For more information, please visit https://www.dhi2048.com/.

