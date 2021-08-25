Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Stockholm Nasdaq Stockholm has approved to publish the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of September 2021. The new instruments will be listed on Fixed Income Derivatives Market, segment "Danish Bond". ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0016443774 5839 30YMBFZ1 29-12-2021 03-01-2022 SE0016443675 5836 3YMBFZ1 29-12-2021 03-01-2022 SE0016443766 5842 20YMBFZ1 29-12-2021 03-01-2022 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012170