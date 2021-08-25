With their submission to the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award numerous participants have already taken the first step to winning 1,500,000 USD funding for the most innovative business ideas. The winners of the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award will be elected from a renowned jury of industry experts and investors at the grand finale at the DxPx Conference EU, November 16th in Dusseldorf, Germany. The DxPx Conference is an established Industry Investor Partnering Conference for executives of the Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools industry.

"We are pleased about the large number of pitch submissions, which suggests that there are many innovative startups with a pipeline of ideas and break-through technologies out there. Our mission is to support young companies as well as to promote novel solutions in Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools", says Lena Ehrenpreis, initiator of the DxPx Conference and the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award.

8 satellite finalists pitched live at the DxPx Conference US on July 27th and the jury chose one winner, getting a Wildcard for the finale at DxPx Conference EU: Alertgy, presented by CEO Marc Rippen. Alertgy developed a 100% non-invasive, real-time, real blood glucometer that lasts a long time. As a cutting-edge biotech company, they're working to revolutionize the way diabetics and pre-diabetics manage their disease. The organizer SLS Partnering is inviting Marc to the DxPx Conference EU, November 16th, to pitch with 7 other finalists for 1,500,000 USD funding. The other seven finalists still need to be found. So, entrepreneurs can submit their pitches online on www.42plus1.com starting September 6th

Pitches were not the only interesting agenda point at the first DxPx Conference US (July 27th 31st), connecting leaders of the industries as well as renowned investors and startup founders with a locally driven approach and a focus on the US. Even as an all-digital format, due to the pandemic, the organizers successfully achieved almost 500 streams, 800 meetings, 200 participants from 13 countries with a strong American focus 50% from the US and Canada. With renowned Knowledge Partners like Brown Gibbons Lang Company, McDermott Will Emery and Hologic and a versatile conference program followed by 4 days of digital partnering, it became a key date for the professionals. The conferences panels addressed burning topics such as IPOs and SPACs, precision medicine as the future of novel cancer treatment, regulatory and reimbursement hurdles for digital diagnostic companies in the US, and the use of AI in medical diagnostics with side notes from great speakers like Uplaksh Kumar (GRAIL), Alissa Lynch (Google) and Debbie Lin (Boehringer Ingelheim).

SLS Partnering is now looking forward to its flagship the DxPx Conference EU, parallel to MEDICA on November 16th at the Maritim Hotel in Dusseldorf, Germany. To ensure maximum flexibility and outcome the participants will be able to use the digital partnering platform for 8 full days from November 12th 20th

With a prize funding of 1,500,000 USD, 42PLUS1 is the highest-prized industry dedicated Pitch Award in Europe and one of the biggest worldwide dedicated to the DxPx Galaxy of Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools. It underlines SLS Partnering's commitment to support startups and growth companies and can now make an even bigger difference for the DxPx startup galaxy. www.42plus1.com

DxPx was first hosted in 2019 as an international Industry Investor Partnering Conference for executives from the Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine Life Science Tools industry to explore financing, licensing and M&A opportunities. The annual flagship conference takes place each November in Dusseldorf, Germany and is accompanied with satellite conferences in the US and China throughout the year.

SLS Partnering is an event marketing agency that tailors its services to the specific needs of the Life Science industry. Built by scientists and marketeers, SLS Partnering is your trusted partner to translate technology and scientific content into high-quality marketable stories that trigger interest and emotion with customers and investors.

