The 3 kW inverter has an efficiency of 95% and features a surge power of 9000 VA. According to the manufacturer, the device is compatible with mainstream lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.Chinese inverter maker Growatt has unveiled the SPF 3000T HVM-G2 inverter for off-grid solar power systems. The device consists of a built-in MPPT charge controller, an AC charger, and an inverter with a low-frequency transformer. "It allows for surge power at three times of the rated power to support motor-type loads or inductive loads," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Additionally, thanks to its optimized ...

