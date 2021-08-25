NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Icelandair group hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Icelandair group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on 23rd of August 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on 26 of August 2021. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 34.096.755.123 shares Increase in share capital ISK 1.861.676.632 shares Total share capital following the increase ISK 35.958.431.755 shares Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744