Increase in Use of Superabsorbent Gel to Disinfect Respiratory Secretions of COVID-19 Patients to Drive Superabsorbent Polymers Market, Says TMR

- Advantages offered by the droplet polymerization technology will boost growth opportunities in the superabsorbent polymers market

- Use of superabsorbent polymers in sustainable hygiene products presents a plethora of growth opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising awareness about personal hygiene coupled with high disposable income, especially of consumers in developing economies and densely populated countries such as India and China, will present considerable growth opportunities in the superabsorbent polymers market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Properties of superabsorbent polymers make them an ideal material across numerous end-use industries such as packaging, agriculture, healthcare, and others.

Enhanced water retention, preservation of stored components, and controlled release are some vital advantages that invite considerable growth opportunities for the superabsorbent polymers market. In addition, industrial applications are also making use of superabsorbent polymers on a large scale. These aspects bode well for the growth of global market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2898

Superabsorbent polymers are materials, which have the capacity to absorb aqueous fluids up to 300 times their weight. The release after absorption is also not subsequent. These benefits prove to be growth accelerators for the superabsorbent polymers market. The advantages make them fit for use in hygienic products like adult incontinence products, baby diapers, sanitary products, and others.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on various aspects associated with the growth of the superabsorbent polymers market. TMR experts, after a scrutinized research, have projected the global market for superabsorbent polymers to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The superabsorbent polymers market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.24 Bn by 2030.

Rising demand for personal hygiene products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence products, awareness about infant hygiene, and use of the droplet polymerization technology present lucrative opportunities for the superabsorbent polymers market. Furthermore, the swelling demand for superabsorbent polymers in agriculture presents several growth opportunities. These factors will help in strengthening the overall growth trajectory of the superabsorbent polymers market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Superabsorbent Polymers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2898

Key Findings of Report

Biodegradable Superabsorbent Polymers to Witness Significant Demand

Superabsorbent polymers created from synthetic copolymer hydrogels display low eco-friendly attributes. It has led to immense environmental harm due to the piling up of disposable diapers in landfills. These factors are driving manufacturers in the superabsorbent polymers market to leverage innovations in crosslinking and fermentation for developing biodegradable superabsorbent. Companies in the superabsorbent polymers market are also researching on polysaccharides to bypass the limitations of potassium polyacrylate in products related to agriculture. This aspect will help increase the availability of superabsorbent polymers.

COVID-19 Pandemic Opens Promising Growth Avenues for Superabsorbent Polymers Market Players

The development of efficient superabsorbent gels will offer substantial growth opportunities in the superabsorbent polymers market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring safe disposal of infected secretion from COVID-19 patients has become a crucial aspect. Thus, the demand for superabsorbent gels is increasing exponentially. These factors are encouraging manufacturers in the superabsorbent polymers market to expand their production capacities for developing disinfecting superabsorbent gels.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Superabsorbent Polymers Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2898<ype=S

Agriculture to Emerge as Lucrative Application

Superabsorbent polymers help improve soil conditions by absorbing and storing water derived from rain or irrigation process due to their exceptional water retention properties. This aspect increases the efficiency of irrigation process and ensures proper use of water.

Arid and semi-arid regions particularly benefit from this advantage, as water scarcity is a common phenomenon in these areas. This is one of the many uses of superabsorbent polymers in the agriculture sector. In addition, the use of the hydrogel technology to enhance the quality of soil will present substantial growth opportunities.

Some well-established players in the superabsorbent polymers market are Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, Sanyo Chemical Industries, and BASF SE.

The global superabsorbent polymers market is segmented based on:

Resin

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate Copolymers

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers

Polysaccharides

Application

Hygienic

Non-hygienic

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Photo Emulsion Market - The fluctuation in raw material prices is likely to hamper the photo emulsion market in Europe during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for photo emulsion in screen printing and textile printing is anticipated to drive the photo emulsion market in Europe during the next decade, as photo emulsion is extensively employed in these industries. The demand for photo emulsion is increasing for the process of printing and electronics. The printing industry in Europe has been continuously developing and expanding. Screen printing is a leading segment of the printing industry in Europe. Photo emulsion is widely used for printing applications.

Copper Clad Laminates Market - The India copper clad laminates market in the India was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Copper clad cover offers amazing protection, signal, conductivity, and support transmission, which make it a principal crude material in the manufacture of PCBs. Consequently, consistent progression of PCB sheets and their developing interest in terminal electronic items are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period. Rapid developments witnessed in the downstream electronic information industry; for instance, vacuum fluorescent displays and optical information storage systems, along with considerable extension of different end-use divisions are likely to drive the market over the next few years.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/superabsorbent-polymers-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg