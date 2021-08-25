

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported Wednesday that third-quarter net income increased to C$839 million or C$2.36 per share from C$602 million or C$1.66 per share in the prior-year quarter.



This strong growth was driven by increases in total revenues across all of the business segments and by a substantial reduction in provisions for credit losses.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$2.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 15 percent to C$2.25 billion from C$1.97 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$2.22 billion for the quarter.



The bank's Board of Directors also declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of C$0.71 per common share, payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 27, 2021.



