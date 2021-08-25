

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in August, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Wednesday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.1 percent in August from 76.7 percent in July.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.8 percent in August from 76.4 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 113.9 in August from 114.8 in July.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 112.2 in August from 112.1 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

