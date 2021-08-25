

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Lycia Therapeutics to address key unmet medical needs in Lilly's therapeutic areas of focus, including immunology and pain. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Lycia is a biotechnology company using its lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs) platform to develop therapeutics that degrade proteins that drive a range of diseases, including cancers and autoimmune conditions.



Under the agreement, Lycia's LYTAC platform will be used to develop degraders for up to five targets. Lilly will be solely responsible for preclinical and clinical development of candidates and receives an exclusive worldwide license to commercialize potential medicines. Lycia will receive an upfront payment of $35 million, and will be eligible to receive over $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments.



Eli Lilly said there will be no change to the company's 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of the deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de