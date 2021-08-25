

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC-40 benchmark held on to recent gains to trade at 6679.81, up 0.23 percent from previous close as investors weighed in the likelihood of an imminent progression to a roll-back of stimulus by Fed. A decline in registered jobless numbers to the lowest level since February 2020 also supported sentiment. Data showed that the registered jobless claims fell by 57.8 thousand to 3.36 million in July.



At current levels, the CAC-40 is 3.38 percent lower than the 52-week high of 6913.67.



Communications company Publicis Groupe has rallied 2.9 percent followed by aeronautics and aerospace business Airbus which has gained 1.6 percent. Banking group Société Generale has gained 1.5 percent.



Shares of wine maker Pernod Ricard are trading 1.2 percent higher after it announced that a favourable tax ruling from a U.S. court of appeals would enable it to report additional profit before tax of $163 million.



Energy and services group Engie has declined by 1.03 percent. Retail distribution group Carrefour has declined by 1.0 percent whereas electrical infrastructure specialist Legrand has shed 0.90 percent. IT services provider Atos has lost 0.7 percent.



The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1740 levels.



Business Confidence numbers for August are due on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de