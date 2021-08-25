CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC (Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida) which is Mexico's largest protected agriculture association and will be exhibiting at AMHPAC's ANNUAL CONGRESS to be held in Los Cabos, Mexico September 1st to 3rd, 2021.

Prior to the AMHPAC Congress, Rancho Nexo will be attending the GreenTech Americas Conference at the Querétaro Centro de Congresos, QRO, Mexico from August 24th to 26th. This is the second edition of the GreenTech Americas Conference. GreenTech Americas is the meeting place for all professionals involved in horticultural technology in the Mexico region and the rest of the Americas. The exhibition focuses on the early stages of the horticultural production chain and the relevant problems that arise for producers. For more information on the GreenTech Americas Conference, visit www.greentech.nl/americas

This is GROW's second in-person conference since March 2020 following relaxation of COVID related travel restrictions. AMHPAC is the trade organization for Mexico's greenhouse and protected ag growers who collectively operate 54,150 Ha's (approximately 6 billion square feet) of grow facilities. AMHPAC represents 380 Mexican vegetable growers who export 90% of Mexico's vegetable produce. Mexico is the second largest protected ag market in the world.

Previous AMHPAC CONGRESS Summary

"Managing to bring together more than 500 participants in our last edition held in Ensenada, Baja California, among which were representatives of 50 farmers with a presence in 23 states of the country. We bring together more than 50 input and technology companies that participate in a commercial area. We also received national representatives and representatives from the United States, Canada, Holland, France, United Kingdom, Chile and Sweden. This resulted in more than 60 matchmaking meetings between producers and 17 marketers, mainly from the United State and Canada."

For more information on the AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021, please visit congreso.amhpac.org/2021. For more information on Mexico's greenhouse and protected ag market please click here.

Rancho Nexo Principal, Matt Grant, commented, "Being a member of AMHPAC is an important show of commitment by CO2 GRO to the Mexican protected ag market. We have been working with our team in Mexico to develop a coherent strategy for penetrating the market. Part of this strategy is attending the AMHPAC CONGRESS, which also gives our team in Mexico the opportunity to meet with GROW team members in person. Prior to the AMHPAC congress, Rancho Nexo will be sending a team to the GreenTech Americas Conference as well. We are committed to building the CO2 Delivery Solutions brand and technology roll-out in Mexico, and these conferences are integral to us meeting with potential customers."

According to Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, "Joining AMHPAC and exhibiting at its annual congress are further commitment steps into Mexico's vast 6 billion square foot protected agriculture market. Working with our Mexican partner, Rancho Nexo, we look forward to accelerating the introduction of our CO2 Delivery Solutions technology. The Mexican protected ag market is a key focus of our sales and marketing initiatives going forward due to the size of the market, its proximity and close relations with Canada and the US, as well as the fact that the vast majority of facilities in Mexico cannot utilize CO2 with traditional application methods due to the hot climate."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video . To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system installation, watch this video .

About Rancho Nexo (www.ranchonexo.com)

Rancho Nexo, based in Guelph, Ontario and Mexico City, Mexico is dedicated to connecting the world with the power of technology by bringing together innovators and global channel partners delivering technology to new markets. Rancho Nexo was founded by Matt Grant to help innovative tech companies reach broader markets in a shorter period of time. "We represent advanced technology firms in Latin American Markets and offer their innovative solutions to companies looking to revolutionize their performance".

About CO2 GRO Inc. (https://www.co2gro.ca/)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2019). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia, Mexico and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Manager, Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

SOURCE: CO2 Gro Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661267/CO2-GRO-Inc-and-Mexico-Partner-Rancho-Nexo-Announce-Its-Participation-at-GreenTech-Americas-and-AMHPAC-ANNUAL-CONGRESS-2021