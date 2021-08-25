Solutions Offered by Software Product, Services Companies to Drive Telemedicine Market to US$ 109.43 Bn by 2027, Says TMR

Increase in acceptance of tele-nursing and remote care by a large patient pool with mild medical conditions underscores growth

Scope of extension of doorstep diagnostics to add another growth dimension

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine is increasingly gaining acceptance with the need to support mainstream healthcare services globally. Telemedicine is a medical service that is remotely offered to patients via telecom or video conferencing tools. The expanding geriatric patient pool with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and orthopedic disorders that need long-term medical care is a key factor driving the telemedicine market.

Telemedicine has evolved gradually with the rise of the Internet age. The ubiquity of smart devices that feature high-quality video transmission has opened up the possibilities of delivering remote healthcare to patients at their convenient locations. Thus, telemedicine is emerging as an alternative for in-person visits for primary as well as specialty care.

Rising acceptance of this healthcare model with satisfactory services and availability of services in few categories validates the emergence of the telemedicine market. With prospects of continued gains, the telemedicine market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2027.

Telemedicine Market - Key Findings of Report

Compelling Solutions for Mild Medical Conditions, Need to Reduce Burden on Healthcare Systems Fuels Adoption

The incidence of mild to severe medical conditions and infections has increased across the world. This has created a huge burden on the healthcare system, some of which can be avoided that include panic among patients and false alarms. Telemedicine has emerged as a viable option to render service depending on the need of the patient.

According to the TMR study, problems of a large patient pool can be effectively filtered by trained front-level medical practitioners such as nursing staff and practicing doctors who are trained to provide primary medical care as well. In order to serve this patient pool that does not require in-person visits, telemedicine has emerged to be a sustainable and effective healthcare solution.

Moreover, patients with serious medical conditions that need regular follow-up consultations can be effectively served via telemedicine. Nurses and practicing interns working under expert medical practitioners are usually aware of patients that are under treatment. They can provide follow-up consultation through telemedicine in the event of a stable condition of patients that does not require a change of medication or a line of treatment.

Rise in Doorstep Diagnostics to Drive Telemedicine Market

The setting up of a diagnostics facility is costly, in terms of infrastructure, staff, and overheads, for healthcare institutions. Healthcare institutions including hospitals and medical centers mostly now have tie-ups with external diagnostics services that they refer to patients. Most of the large diagnostic brands are now offering doorstep sample collection, diagnostic tests, and portable X-Ray facilities for the convenience of patients. According to a survey conducted by a U.S.-based magazine, Health, as much as 70% patients can be served via in-home consultation and subsequent remote clinical service.

The service chain of teleconsultation that extends to home diagnostics and other clinical services provides opportunities for telemedicine market growth.

Telemedicine Market - Growth Drivers

Need to complement mainstream healthcare services for rising geriatric patient pool that requires long-term medical care fuels growth of telemedicine market

Satisfactory services, convenience of patients, and advantages of not contracting hospital-acquired infections boost telemedicine market

Telemedicine Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the telemedicine market are:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

AMD Global Telemedicine

In Touch Technologies Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

CISCO Systems Inc.

Honeywell HomMed LLC

BioTelemetry Inc.

OBS Medical Ltd

McKesson Corporation

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg