Olainfarm invites to Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Webinar

JSC Olainfarm invitesshareholders, investors, massmediarepresentatives and otherstakeholders to joinits investor conferencewebinarscheduledonAugust 31, 2021at 04:00 PMthewebinarpleasefollowtheinstructionsbelow.

Webinar will be hosted by Janis Buks, the chairperson of the Management Board and Janis Leimanis, member of the Management Board. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar JSC Olainfarm representatives will inform about the recent performance of the company and financial results of second quarter of 2021 and 6 months of 2021.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time please send in your questions until August 30 to e-mail: marta.muizniece@nasdaq.com.

Whatis a webinar?
Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to jointhewebinar?
All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8539651043622981645

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!

Olainfarm, a partof Olainfarm Group, isoneoftheleadingpharmaceuticalcompaniesintheBalticStatesofferinghighqualitymedicine and chemicalpharmaceuticalproducts. TheGroup'sbusinessstrategy "FORWARD" highlightsthemaincompany'svision - to becomeoneofthe TOP10 Central and EasternEuropeanmanufacturingcompaniesby 2025.

Withnearly 50 yearsofexpertise, Olainfarm Groupdeliverssustainablehealthcareproducts and serviceswithaddedvalue to patientsinmorethan 50 countriesallovertheworldviaitskeysubsidiaries - pharmaceuticalcompany Olainfarm, foodsupplements & medicaldevicesproducer Silvanols, elastic & compressionmaterialproducer Tonus Elast, pharmacychain Latvijas Aptieka and healthcare & diagnosticscentresDiaMed & OlainMed.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


