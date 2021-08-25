New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Smarten Portable Power Station ("Smarten PPS") has passed all necessary tests and was recently granted with the Certifications for UN38.3, FCC and RoHS. Enclosing our research and development, the Smarten PPS will start its production & sales.

UN38.3 is the prevailing United Nations standard that lithium batteries must meet to receive certification for safe transport and has been adopted by regulators and competent authorities around the world. The protocol includes identifying/classifying lithium batteries; testing/qualification requirements; design guidance/conditions and packaging/shipping obligations.

FCC-compliant devices follow the rules and regulations the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") of USA has laid down.

RoHS ("The Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive") is applied to rules restricting the use of hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment to protect the environment and public health.

Harmony also announces the settlements of account payable to one insider of the Company for an aggregate amount of $6,000.00 (the "Insider Debt Settlement"), in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 60,000 Shares (deemed price of $0.10 per Share). The Company's Board is of the view that this Insider Debt Settlement is an appropriate means of compensation, as well as an effective means of preserving the treasury.

To compensate two consultants, the Company issues 70,000 common stock of the Company as one time compensation, in lieu of cash consideration at a prices of $0.10 per share.

About Harmony

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation is an American technology startup focusing on energy storage business developments.

For more information, please visit www.hetcusa.com

