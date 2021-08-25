DJ Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 24/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.2650

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 385649

CODE: OWLU

ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 120760 EQS News ID: 1228864 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

