Demand for Flexible Mobility Services for Personalized Customer Experience Boosts Prospects of Vehicle Subscription Market; Global Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 81.12 Bn by 2030: TMR Study

-Shift from ownership to user model spurs demand for innovative leasing models in the vehicle subscription market; multi brand subscription type gathers steam for private users

OEMs and leasing companies offer flexible mobility programs to boost uptake of vehicle subscription among users in developed regions

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Subscription Market: Broad Contours

The high demand for new vehicle leasing models has stemmed from the trend of mobility-as-a-service becoming a key framework for vehicle ownerships. The increased accessibility and affordability in personal mobility is the key pivot for the demand for products in the vehicle subscription market. Developed countries have been the early adopters driven by numerous launches of subscription services by automotive manufacturers.

Over the years, automotive dealerships are eyeing new revenue streams in developing regions, where end users are attracted to the benefits of leasing models over conventional ownership. Automotive manufacturers around the world are leaning on recalibrating their operational and distribution models in order to increase the affordability of ownerships of vehicles for their customers. By 2030, the global vehicle subscription market valuation is expected to cross US$ 81.12 Bn, at a CAGR of 15.41% from 2020 to 2030.

The vehicle subscription market ecosystem has been enriched and expanded to include insurance firms, tech-startups, financial companies, and repair companies. Consumers that have increasingly preferred private ownership of vehicles due to safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic also added to the demand for vehicle subscription.

Key Findings of Vehicle Subscription Market Study

Benefits of Flexible Subscription Models to Fuel Demand: Strides made in automotive retailing and adoption of smart mobility solutions for fleet management have accelerated the market prospects of vehicle subscription models. New subscription models that offer flexibility to consumers to choose their terms of contract and the vehicle model are anticipated to take the products from niche consumers to mainstream in mobility solutions. Moreover, new subscription models have allowed users to shift between models, making multi brand mobility highly attractive for them, especially for corporate users, finds a market study on vehicle subscription. Furthermore, numerous benefits of vehicle subscription models and employee mobility solutions will attract more end users, thereby fueling the demand.

Vehicle Subscription Market: Key Drivers

Growing trend of subscription economy in urban mobility is a key trend paving new avenues for vehicle subscription market players

Preference for flexible subscription models is expanding the scope of modern leasing models in the vehicle subscription market

Demand for vehicle subscription services has risen since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic mainly due to the demand for alternatives to public transport. The consumer preference for such services is likely to stay strong in the near-term as well.

Vehicle Subscription Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Developed economies have been at the forefront of adoption of various mobility solutions for urban transportation. Rising numbers of automotive dealership companies launching subscription services to meet various requirements of mobility solutions will drive these regions to generate sizable market revenues, especially in the first half of the forecast period.

Demand for vehicle subscription in North America and Europe has thrived on the back of robust automotive frameworks in the regions

and has thrived on the back of robust automotive frameworks in the regions Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities. A key driver is growing interest of consumers toward vehicle subscription models for affordable ownership of vehicle models of their choice.

Vehicle Subscription Market: Key Industry Players

Third party players are increasingly aiming at differentiating the products to gain a foothold in the market. The entry of new automotive OEMs in the vehicle subscription market will further intensify competition. Some of the key players in the market are DriveMyCar Rentals Pty Ltd., Cluno GmbH, Flexdrive Services, LLC, CarNext.com, and Clutch Technology.

Global Vehicle Subscription Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Subscription Market, by Subscription Type

Single Brand



Multi Brand

Vehicle Subscription Market, by Service Provider

OEM/Captives



Mobility Providers



Technology Companies

Vehicle Subscription Market, by Package

Budget



Standard



Premium

Vehicle Subscription Market, by End User

Business



Private

Vehicle Subscription Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

