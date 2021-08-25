

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The greenback touched 2-day highs of 1.1726 against the euro, 0.9158 against the franc and 109.99 against the yen, up from its early lows of 1.1759, 0.9116 and 109.59, respectively.



The greenback was up against the pound, at 1.3743. Against the loonie, the greenback gained to 1.2639.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.16 against the euro, 0.94 against the franc, 112.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the pound and 1.29 against the loonie.



