Jozef Opdeweegh Officially Launches Fair Value: Reflections on Good Business - A Unique Insight Into Contemporary Leadership And Values

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / If you Google the term 'Leadership,' you'll find countless definitions by great minds and figureheads alike. But what does it mean to be a 'good leader'? The pursuit of sound leadership is often overshadowed by the expectations and responsibilities that come with the job-so much so that there is often little room left for guiding values and personal growth.

After working for and alongside inspirational leaders and holding CEO positions across the globe, CEO and executive, Jozef Opdeweegh, has developed a deep and thoughtful perspective of how mindful leadership can drive change for the good. And central to this is the importance of keeping values center-stage at a time when the pressure to do otherwise is most intense.

His first book, Fair Value: Reflections on Good Business . reflects on this potential of value-based leadership to create not just better business, but a better society with more inclusive ways of living and working together. In a thought-provoking collection of essays, Jozef Opdeweegh challenges us to reconsider notions of leadership and the qualities that underpin it. He asks too what values we want from and within our organizations and explores how we might take positive steps to those goals.

Fair Value draws from the guiding principles that Opdeweegh has developed throughout his career as a CEO for global organizations. Offering a unique perspective on the role and importance of placing the collective good above individual gain, the book provides a fresh and other-centric viewpoint on the approach to leadership informed by his success as CEO for Premier Farnell PLC, Neovia, Americold Realty Trust, and Syncreon.

The perspectives offered in Fair Value are accompanied by the creative hand of professional artist, JB Hopkins, who has illustrated the challenges posed by Fair Value in a way that adds further insight to its questions and conclusions.

"Sometimes pictures say more than words! My good friend JB Hopkins has captured the essence, not only of the message but also the sometimes messy process of reflection that leads to our conclusions," Jozef Opdeweegh noted.

Prior to its official launch, the book received positive praise from corporate CEOs and leadership practitioners, endorsing Fair Value as a must-read book for established and aspiring business executives.

"My heartfelt thanks to everyone who has expressed their support in the creation and launch of Fair Value," said Jozef Opdeweegh. "Sharing thoughts publicly can make even the most experienced feel vulnerable and exposed, but your encouragement has given me strength. As a result, the book has been a labor of love and a very rewarding process."

In publishing Fair Value, Opdeweegh partnered with Koehler Books , an independent boutique publisher located in Virginia Beach, VA, with a track record of publishing more than twenty Amazon #1 sellers and recipients of dozens of literary awards.

The book is available through top online retailers Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound, and it is also available for Kindle. Interested readers can also order the book through the official book website here . Jozef Opdeweegh is also available for speaking engagements to professional groups, organizations, and universities.

