Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Dividend Announcement

25 August 2021



The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2021 as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date: 02/09/2021 Associated Record Date: 03/09/2021 Payment date:

30/09/2021

Dividend per share 2.88 pence (Sterling)



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Tony Sharpe

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: ts236@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736