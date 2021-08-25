Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, August 25
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Dividend Announcement
25 August 2021
The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2021 as follows:
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|02/09/2021
|Associated Record Date:
|03/09/2021
|Payment date:
|30/09/2021
|Dividend per share
|2.88 pence (Sterling)
Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736
Corporate Broker
Alan Ray
Singer Capital Markets
Email: Alan.Ray@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
James Waterlow
Singer Capital Markets
Email: James.Waterlow@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3031