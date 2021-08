Correction: EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 AUGUST 2021 BONDS TRADING ENDS: EMTN 1152 Correct ending date 25th of August 2021 Trading in the bond EMTN 1152 of NIB, will end on the Nasdaq Helsinki on 25 August 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: EMTN 1152 ISIN code: XS23266563280 Last trading day: 25 August 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260