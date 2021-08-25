CRATOS (CRTS) to Be Listed on Bittrex Global

CRATOS is an ERC-20 utility token designed to facilitate citizen participation in the CRATOS app, a real-time live vote platform.

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / CRATOS (CRTS) is proudly announcing that it is listed on Bittrex Global, the major cryptocurrency exchange, on August 25th, 2021.

Bittrex Global said it would list CRATOS (CRTS) with a trading pair, CRTS/USDT. In addition, the users can start depositing CRTS in preparation for trading on August 24th, 2021, at 3PM (UTC), and the trading begins on August 25th, 2021, at 3PM (UTC). This listing would be the Cratos's third listing after BitGlobal(Formerly Bithumb Global) and Uniswap V3.

Cratos is an ERC-20 utility token designed to facilitate citizen participation in the Cratos app, a real-time live vote platform that anyone can generate a vote and users can participate in the vote immediately, and the statistics of the results by gender and age would be displayed to the users to enhance the transparency of public opinion. And users can earn CRTS tokens by registration, creating a vote, leaving a comment, and participating in a vote.

The Cratos app was designed to solve the issue that news by media and posts by online communities are biased. Sponsors of the media would have an influence on media to select the news that suits their taste. Online community users form a close community with like-minded people. With the transparency of the vote result, the Cratos will show the consensus of the public opinion. The Cratos tokens are given to the participants as a reward to promote their activities, which would lead to generating more accurate data.

Since its launch in December 2020, the Cratos app has achieved 220K+ downloads, 40K+ users, 17K+ vote items, and 30 mins or longer daily engagement time as of [release date].

In 2022, Cratos is planning to expand its service to the global market.

Pharos Labs, registered in South Korea, is a blockchain-based company-builder to commercialize their business idea with blockchain technology and BasS(Blockchain-as-a-Service).

