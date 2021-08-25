moore appliance service: Is a Home Warranty Plan Right for You? Here's What to Consider

SOUTHERN PINES, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Most current and past homeowners will tell you that buying a home warranty is the best financial decision you'll ever make and that the only choice lies in determining what the best home warranty plan is. Although this type of protection can help you save money on appliance repairs and replacements, that doesn't automatically mean it's right for you. So, how can you tell if you need a warranty?

What Is a Home Warranty?

Before going over the things that will help you determine if this type of warranty is something you need, you want to better understand what the plan entails. After a manufacturer's warranty expires on appliances and systems, the homeowner becomes financially responsible for anything that goes wrong. In a nutshell, a home warranty plan takes care of the cost to have appliances and systems repaired or replaced. You would pay a set monthly premium for the plan, which on average ranges between $55 and $100 a month. The actual price depends on the warranty company and the specific plan you select.

In addition to the monthly premium, you would pay between $75 and $125 for each service call. For instance, if you need to have both an alarm system and dishwasher looked at, you would have to pay for two service calls since the repairs require the skill of different technicians. On the other hand, you would only pay for one service to have a technician check your dishwasher and refrigerator since the same person would have the qualifications for both appliances.

Here's an example of how a scenario might play out without having a home warranty.

You bought a deep freezer eight years ago. By now, it's no longer covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Then one day, it stops freezing the food inside. In response, you call a local repair shop to have a technician come to your home to see if they can fix it. If they can fix it, great. However, you're responsible for paying for that person's time, as well as any required parts or components that need replacement. Now, what happens if the technician can't fix the freezer? In that case, you'd need to buy a new appliance. So, you're out the cost of having a technician assess the problem and the cost of buying a new freezer. If you had a home warranty, you'd have a completely different experience. With the right protection, you would pay the service fee to the home warranty company. In exchange, it would identify someone qualified to look at your freezer. If the tech can fix it, the warranty company pays. If the tech can't fix it, meaning you need a new freezer, again, the warranty company pays.



Sounds Great -- Is It Right For Me?

When you look at a home warranty that way, it seems as though making the decision to buy a plan is a no-brainer. However, that's not necessarily true. You need to decide if this type of protection for appliances and systems works best for you. The information provided below will assist with that.

You're Not a Handy Person

Some people have the uncanny ability to fix anything that's broken. However, that's a rare gift. So, if you're not a handy person, don't feel bad. In that case, investing in a home warranty is probably the right thing to do. For one thing, it'll prevent you from trying to fix something, only to accidentally make it worse. Secondly, it'll save you a lot of frustration.

You Have a Super Busy Life

If you have a busy life, whether inside or outside of the home, you don't want to feel even more stressed by trying to fit a repair into your schedule. This would likely lead to you unintentionally hurrying to solve a problem. As a result, you could end up with an even more expensive repair bill.



Instead of becoming anxious or not getting an appliance or system repaired correctly, you'd benefit from a home warranty.

You Live on a Tight Budget

A lot of people struggle financially. They have just enough money to pay the mortgage, put gas in the car, feed their families, and do something fun on occasion. That means there's no room in the budget for repair or replacement costs of appliances and systems.

Just imagine having your air conditioning unit go out. Considering the cost to buy an entirely new unit, which can range from $3,000 to upwards of $8,000 , you would first want a licensed tech to see if they can make the necessary repairs. Even then, you'll easily spend hundreds of dollars. In the worst-case scenario, there's no way to fix the system. Depending on the brand and size of the air conditioner needed, you could easily pay $3,500 for something new. With little to no wiggle room in your budget, you might not have any viable options. Without a home warranty, you would need to borrow money from someone, take out a loan, or go all summer without air conditioning.

You Have Older Appliances

The minute a manufacturer's warranty expires on appliances, you become fully responsible for the cost of repairs or replacement. So, if your dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer, stove, washing machine, dryer, and other appliances are more than 10 years old but still working, it makes perfect sense to get a home warranty.

You Want Peace of Mind

Some individuals are natural worriers. If that's something you struggle with, the affordable price and convenience of a home warranty plan will make your life easier.

If any of the listed items sound familiar, then you should seriously consider a home warranty. Remember, you don't need a reason to buy a plan. After all, a home warranty can benefit everyone.

