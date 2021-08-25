- (PLX AI) - Tele Columbus new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million.
- • Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 190-200 million
- • Tele Columbus says has more than EUR 100 million of funds available for investments into its Fiber Champion strategy
- • As previously communicated, the implementation of the Fibre Champion strategy is expected to require network-related investments of up EUR 2 billion over a ten-year period
- • The company will now accelerate investments into fibre network upgrades and the business starting immediately
- • Mid-term outlook will be updated at a later stage
TELE COLUMBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de