Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2021 | 19:08
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bank Announces New Branch in St. Charles, Illinois

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Blackhawk Bank (OTCQX:BHWB) announces that it has acquired property at 460 S. First Street, St. Charles, IL and plans to open a full-service branch at that location later in the year. In conjunction with the opening of the new location, Blackhawk Bank's Kane County Business Banking Center located at 2205 Point Blvd will be closed with the staff moving to the new location. In addition, Blackhawk will be hiring additional staff from the local community to expand the products and services offered.

Blackhawk opened its Kane County Business Banking Center in 2018 and has been extremely well-received in the market. Through the expanded commitment to the St. Charles area, residents and business owners in Kane and DuPage counties will enjoy the benefits of a convenient, full-service local banking center, mortgage services, trusted commercial business advice, wealth management, and treasury management services.

Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners since 1881. In addition to the new, full-service branch in St. Charles, the Bank operates ten full-service banking centers located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Bank also operates a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: www.blackhawkbank.com Phone: (608) 364-8911

Todd J. James, President & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661365/Blackhawk-Bank-Announces-New-Branch-in-St-Charles-Illinois

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.