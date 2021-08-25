(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 239335 shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, below 0.5%, down from 0.58% previously.
|43,080
|43,670
|20:55
|43,050
|43,690
|20:55
|20:40
|Bavarian Nordic Short Position Reduced By Adage Capital Management L.P.
|12:46
|Bavarian Nordic A/S reports 1H results
|10:16
|Bavarian Nordic Falls More Than 4% After Cutting Guidance
|(PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares fell more than 4% in early trading after it cut guidance for the full year. • Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets• Now sees...
|08:05
|Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results
|COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 25, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today its interim financial results and business progress for the first half of 2021 and releases its financial calendar...
|08:04
|Bavarian Nordic Sees Guidance at Lower End of Previous Range
|(PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.• Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 million• Full-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact...
|Kurs
|%
|BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
|43,380
|-2,67 %