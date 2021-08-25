Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021
TAAT Global: Brechen jetzt alle Widerstände?
WKN: 895878 ISIN: US7611521078 
ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces SaaS Leadership Change

Change intended to drive rapid digital transformation, leverage full scale of cloud-connected technology platforms, and accelerate growth of ResMed's SaaS business

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), today announced the promotion of Bobby Ghoshal to President of ResMed's SaaS business, effective immediately. Raj Sodhi will be leaving full-time employment at ResMed, effective September 1.

Bobby has over 25 years of experience across medical and technology industries, most currently serving as ResMed's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), with strong experience building and leading high-performing teams to accelerate the adoption of digital platforms across enterprises. From February 2016 until April 2018, Bobby served as chief operating officer for Brightree, a ResMed-owned provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service for out-of-hospital care. ResMed will commence a search process for a new CTO immediately; Bobby will remain in the CTO role until a replacement is found.

"As we look ahead to 2025, we believe the future of healthcare is outside the hospital and we have an amazing mission to improve over 250 million lives," said Mick Farrell, ResMed's CEO. "We must accelerate our efforts to bring software technology, along with digital and commercial innovation, to these care settings. Digital solutions, scalable digital platforms, and software embedded into our customers' workflows are critical to our growth strategy - Bobby's experience as ResMed's CTO, his hands-on experience with Brightree, and his strong background across many industries makes him the right leader to accelerate our SaaS business to meet our goals for 2025 and beyond."

"I'd like to thank Raj for the incredible work he's done over the past nine years at ResMed," continued Farrell. "Raj played an important role in developing the healthcare informatics function at ResMed, a function that helped to transform the company on our path to becoming the leader in digital health. He also helped to craft the SaaS strategy and lead multiple acquisitions that established the foundation for us to scale and grow our SaaS business in home medical equipment, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, private duty homecare, and beyond."

About ResMed
At ResMedand follow @ResMed.

For investorsFor media
Amy WakehamJayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000+1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com (mailto:investorrelations@resmed.com)news@resmed.com (mailto:news@resmed.com)


