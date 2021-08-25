Experts In The Field Of Entertainment Teach New And Upcoming Creators And Artists What It Takes To Be In The Entertainment World. This Is FoundationHaus.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Many of us experience the entertainment industry as an outside onlooker. Though we may try to get our fill and understand the inner workings of the business through articles, tabloids, and other sources that provide the briefest glimpse into the life of entertainers and the business as a whole.

Sometimes even entertainers themselves don't fully understand how to get a foothold in that world, so they rely on people and companies like FoundationHaus to get the ball rolling for them. This company focuses on maximizing the influencers, entertainers, and brands they are working with through all social media platforms by exploring and pushing their limits to create new and exciting content in this quarantined world.

This group of experts is made up of numerous people who have spent years working in the entertainment business themselves and are ready to pass along all that they have learned to both managers and creators as well. They double as both a creative Strategist for entertainers and creatives working on marketing tactics for content roll outs along with producing events and brand partnerships, and as a management and administrative services for Creators. For them, monetization is key in the creative space but so many artists fall short on how to collect all their earnings thoroughly. By partnering with major labels and boutique companies, they have amassed over 900+ Million streams and paid out artists for their creativity.

One thing that separates FoundationHaus from the crowd is their willingness to be honest and prioritize not overselling people unnecessary tools, tips, and tricks. For them, they want to teach their clients about the how and the what of outbound marketing. Additionally, their goal is never to lead someone on and sell them something unrealistic that would not fit their style or brand.

This level of understanding takes a while to establish. Typically, the owners of FoundationHaus sit down with their new prospects for days, sometimes even a whole week just to go over their story with them and find the right tools for the job. For them, however, they see it as necessary for building the correct tools for the job.

The FoundationHaus team was co-created by Peter J. Balsara, better known as Peter Jaysin . Peter first found the entertainment industry after dropping out of college. He wanted to plunge into work head first and had always been driven to get his foot in the door in the entertainment world. Thankfully, an opportunity came through, and the rest was history.

'I felt like I was out of options after dropping out of college and studying criminal law for a semester. I enjoyed learning but I wasn't committed to school and didn't feel comfortable deciding on what I will choose as a career for the rest of my life. After coming home to Chicago, I had a chip on my shoulder to get into the film and music industry. I got involved with a local studio and began doing work for free, and that's when my biggest opportunities approached. Networking and showing others that I can complete tasks and work under pressure inspired me to continue the journey. I kept telling myself that after six months, I would access the progress I was making. Thankfully, that kept me grounded and made me push myself harder, knowing that after six months, I would stop this crazy idea of mine if I was failing. Luckily I never stopped making drastic improvements each quarter, and today we are creating a middle class for the creator economy to follow my same "crazy idea" that I had' Peter explains.

