

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $250.89 million, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $8.05 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.2% to $1.97 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. $41.53 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 to $14.70 Full year revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ULTA BEAUTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de