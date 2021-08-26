- (PLX AI) - SalMar Q2 operational EBIT NOK 661 million vs. estimate NOK 876 million.
- • Operational EBIT per kg NOK 18.05
- • Q2 operating revenue NOK 3,168 million
- • What pulls us down this quarter is the weak EBIT result from sales and industry, CEO says
- • SalMar expects slightly lower costs, but a higher volume in the third quarter than in the second quarter
- • SalMar still expects to harvest 163,000 tonnes in Norway and 14,000 tonnes in Iceland and 36,000 tonnes in Scottish Sea Farms in 2021
SALMAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de