- (PLX AI) - Zalaris Q2 revenue NOK 185.4 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Zalaris Q2 Adjusted EBIT NOK 11.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Zalaris Q2 revenue NOK 185.4 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|ZALARIS ASA: Build-up of annual recurring revenue (ARR) continued in second quarter
|Di
|Zalaris ASA: Granting of employee share options
|19.08.
|ZALARIS ASA: Invitation to Q2 2021 webcast
|11.08.
|Zalaris ASA: CLAAS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural engineering equipment, selects Zalaris for cloud payroll & managed payroll services
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ZALARIS ASA
|-
|-