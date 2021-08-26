- (PLX AI) - Swiss Prime Site reports growth of real estate assets under management to CHF 15.7 billion, up 2.6%.
- • Swiss Prime Site confirms guidance and positive outlook
- • Half year rental income CHF 213.4 million
- • Half year EPS CHF 3.38
- • Operating result CHF 355.6 million
- • Swiss Prime Site believes that the market opportunities for 2021 as a whole will remain intact
- • The company expects rental income to rise in the 2021 financial year
- • Swiss Prime Site is expecting another increase in earnings in the Services sector - along with an improvement in margins
