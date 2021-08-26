

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AX) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net profit attributable to the equity holders climbed 77.8 percent to A$2.07 billion from last year's A$1.17 billion.



Basic earnings per share were 165.0 cents, up 78 percent from last year's 92.7 cents.



Adjusted attributable net profit was A$1.97 billion, compared to prior year's A$1.60 billion.



Adjust earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was A$3.66 billion, up 13.7 percent from last year's A$3.22 billion.



Sales grew 5.7 percent to A$67,28 billion from last year's A$63.68 billion.



Further, Woolworths announced a A$2 billion off-market share buy-back and declared a second half dividend of 55 cents per share, bringing full year dividend to 108 cents per share, a 14.9% increase on last year.



