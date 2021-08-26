Das Instrument EU4 ES0105075008 EUSKALTEL S.A. EO 3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021The instrument EU4 ES0105075008 EUSKALTEL S.A. EO 3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021Das Instrument JP3825850005 FUNAI EL. CO. LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021The instrument JP3825850005 FUNAI EL. CO. LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021Das Instrument AENF US0079241032 AEGON NV EO 0,12 NY REG.1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021The instrument AENF US0079241032 AEGON NV EO 0,12 NY REG.1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021Das Instrument FET KYG3307Z1090 FAR EAST CONS. INTL HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021The instrument FET KYG3307Z1090 FAR EAST CONS. INTL HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021Das Instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021The instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021Das Instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021The instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021Das Instrument ECX DE000A3H2184 EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021The instrument ECX DE000A3H2184 EPIGENOMICS AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021Das Instrument CA8492111072 SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021The instrument CA8492111072 SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021