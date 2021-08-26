- (PLX AI) - Bouygues half year revenue EUR 17,417 million vs. estimate EUR 17,000 million.
- • half year current operating profit EUR 471 million
- • half year net income EUR 408 million
- • Raises guidance as follows:
- • In 2021, sales and current operating profit should be very close to the level of 2019. The current operating margin should return to its pre-crisis level. (Previously the Group expected sales and earnings to be well above those of 2020, although without reaching 2019 levels)
- • In 2022, current operating profit should continue to grow and exceed the 2019 level. (Previously the Group expected current operating profit in 2022 to return to the same level as 2019 or be slightly higher)
