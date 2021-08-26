- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,400-6,700 million confirmed.
- • Delivery Hero expects its full-year GMV to reach EUR 33 to 35 billion
- • Sees adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin at around -2% for the financial year 2021.
- • Half year adjusted EBITDA EUR -202.2 million in Asia, with EUR -323.5 million overall
- • Delivery Hero processed 1.4 billion orders in H1 2021 (H1 2020: 760 million), corresponding to a YoY increase of 83%
- • Total segment revenue increased 109% YoY to EUR 2.9 billion (H1 2020: EUR 1.4 billion)
DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de