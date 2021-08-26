

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cerritos, California-based Razor USA LLC is recalling about 237,300 units of GLW battery packs sold with Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing hoverboards citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in UL-Listed Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. These were manufactured in China between September 2016 and August 2017.



GLW's battery packs were certified as compliant with ANSI/UL Standard 2271 by UL. Hovertrax hoverboards have two wheels at either end of articulated dual platforms and are powered by GLW battery packs.



The hoverboards were sold in black, black monochrome, blue, green, red, red monochrome, white, rose gold, camouflage, ocean blue, purple colors, and three multicolor patterns called Spectrum, Galaxy and Carbon.



The recalled items were available at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other websites from September 2016 through 2018 for about $460.



According to the agency, the lithium-ion GLW battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.



The recall was initiated following more than 20 reports of Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing Hoverboards containing GLW battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire. However, there were no reports of injuries to date related to the recalled item.



Consumers are urged to contact Razor for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping carton to send the GLW battery pack back to Razor, and to receive a free replacement battery pack.



