- (PLX AI) - Per Aarsleff 9-month revenue DKK 10,670 million vs. estimate DKK 10,583 million.
- • 9-month EBIT DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 8%, up from 7% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 million previously
- • Ground Engineering maintained the very high level of activity, and results were above expectations
- • Pipe Technologies delivered results above expectations, although increasing raw material prices had a negative impact on third quarter earnings, as expected
- • However, this was offset by good market conditions in the main markets, company said
