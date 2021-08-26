Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Brechen jetzt alle Widerstände?
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Clarification of Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the 'Company' or 'Anglo Pacific') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces clarification of the dividend timetable. Following the move to reporting results in US dollars rather than in pound sterling the Company reconfirm that the Q1 2021 interim dividend of 1.75p, will be paid on 10 November to shareholders on the register at 8 October 2021.

Full Dividend Timetable
The timetable shown below, reiterates the interim dividend dates for 2021.

Q1 2021 - interim

Q2 2021 - interim

Q3 2021 - interim

Ex-dividend date

07-Oct-21

25-Nov-21

06-Jan-22

Record date

08-Oct-21

26-Nov-21

07-Jan-22

Payment date

10-Nov-21

22-Dec-21

16-Feb-22

Amount

1.75p

1.75p

1.75p

The final dividend for 2021 will be determined based on the results for the year and growth opportunities executed or being progressed, and will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

