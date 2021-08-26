- (PLX AI) - SalMar entered a strategic partnership with Aker ASA to establish a global offshore aquaculture company.
- • The new joint company, SalMar Aker Ocean AS, will operate within offshore fish farming, including offshore and semi-offshore
- • Aims to create the world's most reliable and intelligent offshore farming operations, with the highest requirements for fish welfare and a zero-emissions value chain ambition
- • SalMar and Aker through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aker Capital AS, will eventually own 66.6 per cent and 33.4 per cent, respectively, of the joint company
- • Aker will contribute up to NOK 1.65 billion in cash in three tranches
- • Closing expected Q1 next year
