- (PLX AI) - Karnov Q2 revenue SEK 201 million vs. estimate SEK 198 million.
- • Q2 EBITA SEK 70 million vs. estimate SEK 70 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.2
Karnov Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 70 Million vs. Estimate SEK 70 Million
