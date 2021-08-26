- (PLX AI) - Tele Columbus Q2 EBITDA EUR 53.6 million
- • Q2 EBITDA margin 46.3%
- • Q2 capex EUR 35.7 million
- • Q2 core revenue EUR 115.7 million vs. estimate EUR 130 million
- • Core revenue fell 0.6% year on year as B2B business faces some temporary headwinds, which have materialised in Q2
- • Tele Columbus already gave new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million yesterday
- • Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 190-200 million
