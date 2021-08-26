Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Brechen jetzt alle Widerstände?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TCAG17 ISIN: DE000TCAG172 Ticker-Symbol: TC1 
Xetra
26.08.21
09:02 Uhr
3,280 Euro
+0,005
+0,15 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE COLUMBUS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE COLUMBUS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2753,28009:03
3,2753,28009:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELE COLUMBUS
TELE COLUMBUS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELE COLUMBUS AG3,280+0,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.